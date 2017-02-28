Report: Nursing care inefficient compared to OECD

Nursing care in Israel is unequal and ineffective compared to members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and the proportion of private funding is almost three times higher than average in these countries, according to new research released on Tuesday by the Taub Center for Social Policy Studies in Israel.

The research shows that Israel's population is expected to age significantly in the coming decades. The proportion of senior citizens in the population and particularly those 75 and older is expected to double by 2035 from about 610 thousand to 1.24 million. The rest of the population will grow by 31 percent. Consequently, the study found, the disability index is expected to grow 43 percent, 16 percent faster than the population growth rate