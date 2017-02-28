Iran claimed on Monday that it had successfully test fired the latest version of a submarine-launched cruise missile.
According to the IRNA news agency, the missile, named “Nasir”, was tested during an Iranian naval drill in the Persian Gulf.
News BriefsAdar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17
Iran claims to have test fired missile
