05:16 Reported News Briefs Adar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17 Adar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17 Rubio condemns anti-Semitism wave Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) condemned on Monday the wave of anti-Semitism in the United States. “I condemn these threats against Jewish schools and institutions in Florida and across the nation. We must combat anti-Semitism in all its forms,” Rubio tweeted. Read more



