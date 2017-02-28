Trump: Oscars fail could've been avoided if they focused less on me

U.S. President Donald Trump opined on Monday that the Academy Awards failure may have been avoided had Hollywood’s finest focused less on attacking him and more on getting the event’s details right.

“I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end,” Trump told Breitbart News. “It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”