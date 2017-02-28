U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Monday that recent bomb threats against Jewish groups are “unacceptable”.
Speaking to reporters, Sessions called the threats a “very serious and destructive practice”.
News BriefsAdar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17
Sessions: Bomb threats against Jews 'very serious'
