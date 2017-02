01:42 Reported News Briefs Adar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17 Adar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17 Man moderately wounded from gunfire in Akko A 25-year-old man was moderately wounded by gunfire in Akko on Monday evening. He was treated by paramedics and taken to the hospital in Nahariya. The incident was criminally motivated.



