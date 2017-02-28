Attorneys for soldier Elor Azariya will file an appeal this week against his sentence with the military court.
Azariya was last week sentenced to 18 months in prison for shooting a neutralized terrorist in Hevron.
News BriefsAdar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17
Azariya to appeal sentence
