The Hapoel Be’er Sheva soccer team defeated Hapoel Kfar Saba by a score of 3-0 on Monday evening, in week 24 of the Premier League.
Following the victory, Be’er Sheva now leads the Premier League by three points over Maccabi Tel Aviv.
News BriefsAdar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17
Soccer: Hapoel Be'er Sheva defeats Hapoel Kfar Saba
