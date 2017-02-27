Criminal shooting in Be'er Sheva'

A 25-year-old man suffered moderate wounds to his limbs in a Monday-evening shooting on Derech Hevron in Be'er Sheva'.
He was taken to Soroka Hospital. The incident was related to crime and not to terrorism.
