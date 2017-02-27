22:52 Reported News Briefs Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17 Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17 Criminal shooting in Be'er Sheva' A 25-year-old man suffered moderate wounds to his limbs in a Monday-evening shooting on Derech Hevron in Be'er Sheva'. He was taken to Soroka Hospital. The incident was related to crime and not to terrorism.



