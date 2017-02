22:42 Reported News Briefs Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17 Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17 White House condemns "cowardly" anti-Semitic incidents Read more



Press Secretary Sean Spice says President Donald Trump condemns all anti-Semitic incidents and will act to protect the rights of Jews. ► ◄ Last Briefs