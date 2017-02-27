22:41 Reported News Briefs Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17 Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17 Rain, temperature drop due Tuesday evening Variable cloudiness is forecast Monday night with a chance of fog along the southern Mediterranean coast and in the northern Negev. Strong easterly winds will prevail in the north during the evening and in the mountains on Tuesday. Mostly cloudy and warmer than usual with a chance of light rain. Showers and thunderstorms will start in the evening hours, accompanied by risk of flash floods in the eastern or southern wadis, continuing into Wednesday. A significant drop in temperatures will start a cooling trend that will continue Thursday and Friday. Variable cloudiness Thursday and Friday with scattered showers from the northern border to the northern Negev. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalam: 21Celsius/69Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 26C/78F; Golan Heights, Haifa: 22/71;

Tel Aviv, Be'er Sheva', Dead Sea: 27/80; Eilat: 29/84



