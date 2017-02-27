22:01
Reported

News Briefs

  Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17

Gag order on Bat Yam shooting

A gag order has been placed on Monday night's murder of a 27-year-old man in a drive-by shooting in Bat Yam.

Before the imposition of the gag order, it was learned that the victim was a bodyguard for a known crime figure.



