A gag order has been placed on Monday night's murder of a 27-year-old man in a drive-by shooting in Bat Yam.
Before the imposition of the gag order, it was learned that the victim was a bodyguard for a known crime figure.
|
22:01
Reported
News BriefsAdar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17
Gag order on Bat Yam shooting
A gag order has been placed on Monday night's murder of a 27-year-old man in a drive-by shooting in Bat Yam.
Before the imposition of the gag order, it was learned that the victim was a bodyguard for a known crime figure.
Last Briefs