21:33 Reported News Briefs Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17 Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17 Alan Dershowitz will not leave Democratic party Read more



Famed legal scholar says Keith Ellison should not have been appointed to his Democratic National Committee position, but will stay in the party to fight extremism. ► ◄ Last Briefs