Beitar Jerusalem to ban racist fan songs

Owner Eli Tabib of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer club has instructed that two popular songs sung by the team's fans by place under the category of "racist chants", putting the team in jeopardy of disciplinary action every time they are sung.

One is "May they burn your village down," directed at the fans of Bnei Sakhnin. The other is the cynical "Here's the state's most racist team," referring to Beitar's lack of Arab players. Tabib explained that there are parents who don't want to attend games with their children because of the songs. He noted that the team has already been fined 60,000 shekels and will have to play its next European game with no fans in attendance because of fan racism.