21:06 Reported News Briefs Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17 Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17 Radio: Iran is again becoming the main problem Jay Shapiro estimates that United States President Donald Trump's government, along with that of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, will mark Iran as the main problem of the world. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs