JCC Association outraged by new rash of bomb threats

In light of a new rash of bomb threats called into Jewish community centers and day schools in 11 states on Monday, David Posner, director of strategic performance at the JCC Association of North America, issued a statement that read, “Anti-Semitism of this nature should not and must not be allowed to endure in our communities. The Justice Department, Homeland Security, the FBI, and the White House, alongside Congress and local officials, must speak out – and speak out forcefully – against this scourge of anti-Semitism impacting communities across the country."

Posner continued, “Actions speak louder than words. Members of our community must see swift and concerted action from federal officials to identify and capture the perpetrator or perpetrators who are trying to instill anxiety and fear in our communities." He concluded, “We remain grateful to local law enforcement who continue to serve our communities and ensure that our JCCs and schools remain safe and open for business as the vital community institutions they are.”