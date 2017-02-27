MK Michaeli: PM session on comptroller's 2014 report

Opposition coordinator Merav Michaeli has asked Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein for a discussion in the Knesset plenum, attended by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, after the publication of the state comptroller's report on 2014's Protective Edge counter-terror pperation in Gaza.

In her request, the chairwoman of the Zionist Union Knesset faction wrote "According to reports so far, the report's findings indicate a serious failure of the prime minister and his cabinet. Also the lack of policy regarding Gaza, and the lack of security and diplomatic strategy, which led to mismanagement of the operation. The prime minister must appear at the hearing and to give an accounting to all the Israeli public on the findings of the report and the failure to bring security for the citizens [female and male] of Israel."