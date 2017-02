19:44 Reported News Briefs Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17 Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17 Record interest in aliyah at New York event Read more



The Nefesh B'Nefesh fair for prospective immigrants to Israel attracts a record crowd of more than 1,500 attendees. "Each and every one of you has a special place in Israel." ► ◄ Last Briefs