Lowey: We won't let anti-Semitic violence terrorize us

Congresswoman Nita M. Lowey (D-NY), the ranking member on the House Appropriations Committee, responded to Monday's bomb threat against the Jewish Community Center (JCC) on the Hudson in Tarrytown, New York by saying, "We will not allow hatred, bigotry, or anti-Semitic violence to terrorize our families or our community.”

Lowey said her office has been in contact with local police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to offer all necessary support to the ongoing investigation and to bring the criminals responsible for "this horrifying act of terrorism" to justice.