18:44 Reported News Briefs Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17 Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17 'Good that Ya'alon was removed from office' Read more



Member of Knesset Oren Hazan (Likud) attacks former defense minister: "No need to read report to understand Defense Minister Ya'alon worst in Israel's history." ► ◄ Last Briefs