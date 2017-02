18:42 Reported News Briefs Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17 Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17 Iran claims missile success Iran's navy has successfully test-fired the latest versions of the Nasr cruise missile and Dehlaviyeh laser-guided missile during military exercises in its southern waters, according to local media.



► ◄ Last Briefs