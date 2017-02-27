18:33
  Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17

Criminal shooting in Umm El-Fahm

A man about the age of 40 suffered moderate wounds on Monday evening, when he was shot in the northern Israeli Arab city of Umm El-Fahm.

The Magen David Adom emergency service evacuated him to Ha'emek Hospital in Afula.



