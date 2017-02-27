5 more JCCs threatened

(JTA) At least eight Jewish community centers and Jewish day schools across the United States received bomb threats on Monday in the latest wave of threats to hit Jewish institutions. The incidents are the fifth wave of such threats in less than two months.

Among the affected JCCs are Asheville, North Carolina, and Davie, Florida, both of which were evacuated to local churches, as well as JCCs in York, Pennsylvania; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tarrytown, New York; and in Delaware. The upper school of Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville, Maryland and the David Posnack Jewish Day School in Davie also received bomb threats.

