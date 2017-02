The Bnei Sakhnin soccer team faces a disciplinary hearing on Thursday as a result of disorders directed against Beitar Jerusalem on Sunday night by fans and security guards at Doha Stadium in the Galilee Arab city.

Beitar officials were attacked in their honorary seats. Beitar's goalie was hit by one of a number of cigarette lighters thrown at him during the 80th minute of the match. Ten minutes later a cup of drink was thrown at the Beitar penalty area.