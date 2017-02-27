Treasury allows import of vegetables for Passover

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon has signed an order prepared by the Tax Authority in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture, which allows the import of up to 60,000 tons of fresh vegetables without tax duties in an effort to prevent shortages and price hikes for the upcoming Passover holiday

Under the order, up to 40,000 tons of cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, parsley and celery roots can be imported duty free during holiday periods with no regard to the supply of the domestic market.