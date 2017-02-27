16:12 Reported News Briefs Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17 Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17 PM backs commanders 'contrary to comptroller's report' Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has rejected the conclusions on the state comptroller's report on 2014's Gaza fighting, due out on Tuesday. Addressing Monday's meeting of the Likud party Knesset faction, Netanyahu said, "No cabinet in the history of the state was updated more, contrary to the comptroller's report. I back the commanders of the Israel Defense Forces, the Shabak Israel Security Agency and the defense establishment. IDF soldiers fought fiercely and the people of Israel are proud of them." Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs