Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem says the 21-year-old terrorist from the attempted attack at the Kalandia checkpoint north of the capital suffered light-to-moderate wounds to her leg.
The hospital said she was fully conscious.
15:39
Reported
News BriefsAdar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17
Hospital: Kalandia terrorist's wounds light to moderate
