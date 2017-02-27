15:39
Hospital: Kalandia terrorist's wounds light to moderate

Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem says the 21-year-old terrorist from the attempted attack at the Kalandia checkpoint north of the capital suffered light-to-moderate wounds to her leg.

The hospital said she was fully conscious.



