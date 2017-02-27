Hamas threatens Israel

Hamas has threatened to respond to Israeli artillery strikes on the Gaza Monday afternoon.
At least three terrorists were wounded in the shelling, which was in response to a Sunday-evening rocket launch at Israel.
