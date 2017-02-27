14:28
Woman dies in fire in Afula

A fire erupted in a 7-story building in northern Israel.

MDA medics reported that a 70-year-old woman was found without signs of life; her death was confirmed immediately.

At this stage, additional searches are underway in the building.



