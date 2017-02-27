Erdan: Abu Mazen breaking new records of hypocrisy

Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan addressed Abu Mazen's words this morning at the UNHRC.

"Abu Mazen is breaking new records of hypocrisy. On the same platform where he warns against unilateral steps he calls on the UN to create a blacklist to encourage the boycott of Israel," Erdan said. "There is no more unilateral step than a distorted list like that one."

"Our friends in the world must cause the Palestinians to understand that a campaign of incitement and delegitimization of Israel has a price. The time has come to apply pressure on the Palestinian side, which is the refusing side."