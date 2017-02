The Lod District Court sentenced terrorist Shatila Abu Aida to 16 years in prison after she stabbed and lightly wounded a 30 year old woman in Rosh Haayin in central Israel in April 2016.

Abu Aida was convicted, according to her confession as part of a plea bargain, for attempted murder.

Likewise, she was ordered to pay compensation amounting to 100,000 shekels.