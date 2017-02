10:08 Reported News Briefs Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17 Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17 Man who stabbed Jew thinking he was Arab gets 11 yrs. The District Court of Haifa sentenced Shlomo Haim Pinto of Kiryat Ata to 11 years in prison after he was convicted of stabbing a Jewish man at a supermarket, thinking he was an Arab.



