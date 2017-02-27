6 arrested for sex/internet crimes

After a year and a half of a covert police investigation, Police arrested this morning 6 suspected of crimes involving internet advertising. The arrested are suspected of criminal acts in the categories of invasion of privacy, sex crimes, and computer crimes.

Until now, hundreds of victims have complained of false and damaging advertisements suspected to be intended to disgrace the victims and subsequently blackmail them.

The suspects will be brought today to the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court for an extension of their arrests.