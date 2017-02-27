Ahmadinejad to Trump: US is for everyone

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad sent a letter to US President Donald Trump in which he expressed strong opposition to US policy.

He wrote that American intervention in the world brought "a lack of security, war, division, killing, and displacement of nations."

He also related to the immigration of Iranians and other foreign nationals to the US, writing that "the contemporary US belongs to all nations, including the natives of the land," he wrote. "No one may consider themselves the owner and view others as guests or immigrants."