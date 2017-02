07:18 Reported News Briefs Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17 Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17 Sde Dov Airport temporarily closed due to fog The Sde Dov Aitport in Tel Aviv is temporarily closed this morning for incoming and outgoing flights due to fog in the area.



► ◄ Last Briefs