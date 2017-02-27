Hamas rejects international forces in Gaza

Hamas rejected on Sunday Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's proposal to send international forces to Gaza as part of a future peace agreement in the region, the Xinhua news agency reports.

Earlier on Sunday, during a meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, Netanyahu said that under any future agreement, Israel would have to retain security control of Judea and Samaria, but suggested that Israel would consider looking at alternatives in Gaza, such as the entry of international forces into the coastal enclave.