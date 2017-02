Iran's navy on Sunday began an annual drill near the Strait of Hormuz, its first major exercise since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, The Associated Press reported, citing Iranian state television.

The TV report quoted navy chief Adm. Habibollah Sayyari as saying the two-day maneuver will cover an area of 2 million square kilometers (772,000 square miles) in the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean near the strait.