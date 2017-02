05:42 Reported News Briefs Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17 Adar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17 PA official hopes Iran will produce 1,000 nukes The Palestinian Authority’s (PA) envoy to Iran recently expressed hope that Iran would “produce 1,000 nuclear bombs”. The comments by Salah Zawawi were made in a February 20 interview on Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV and were translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI). Read more



