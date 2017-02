A female terrorist from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine is among the leaders of the next “women’s march” against President Donald Trump, The New York Post reports.

Anti-Trump activists are planning such a protest on March 8, but instead of a regular protest, organizers are planning a “general strike” called the Day without a Woman. In a manifesto published in The Guardian on February 6, the brains behind the movement are calling for a “new wave of militant feminist struggle.”