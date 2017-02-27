Report: Spicer cracks down on White House leaks

White House press secretary Sean Spicer recently checked his aides' cellular phones to ensure they were not communicating with reporters as part of an effort to stem the recent tide of White House leaks, CNN reported Sunday.

According to the network, which cited sources with knowledge of the matter, Spicer called staff into his office last week to reiterate his frustration with the leaks. He informed them that the use of encrypted texting apps, like Signal and Confide, was a violation of the Federal Records Act.