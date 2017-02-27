A driver suffered moderate injuries and two other people were lightly to moderately injured, in an accident between two vehicles on Highway 85 near the Kadarim junction on Sunday night.
The victims were treated by United Hatzalah volunteers.
News BriefsAdar 1, 5777 , 27/02/17
Three people injured in collision on Highway 85
