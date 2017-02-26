A 24-year-old Arab man was shot on Sunday evening in Nazareth. The suspects fled the scene on a scooter.
The victim was taken in light condition to the Italian Hospital in Nazareth. Police believe the incident was criminal in nature.



News BriefsShvat 30, 5777 , 26/02/17
24-year-old Arab shot in Nazareth
