18:08 Reported News Briefs Shvat 30, 5777 , 26/02/17 Shvat 30, 5777 , 26/02/17 'The Chief of Staff has declared war on the world of Torah' Read more



Religious Zionist rabbi says IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot lied, crossed a red line in forcing religious soldiers to serve with women. ► ◄ Last Briefs