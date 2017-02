16:50 Reported News Briefs Shvat 30, 5777 , 26/02/17 Shvat 30, 5777 , 26/02/17 French MPs to Hollande: Recognize Palestinian statehood now Read more



Ahead of French presidential election, over 150 MPs sign letter calling on President Hollande to grant recognition of Palestinian statehood. ► ◄ Last Briefs