15:05 Reported News Briefs Shvat 30, 5777 , 26/02/17 Shvat 30, 5777 , 26/02/17 30-year-old Haifa woman hit by car in Haifa A 30-year-old female pedestrian was hit by a car in Haifa. She was evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa with moderate injuries.



