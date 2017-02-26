Following the election of Tom Perez to chair the DNC, US President Trump tweeted,
"The race for DNC Chairman was, of course, totally 'rigged.' Bernie's guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez!"
|
13:37
Reported
News BriefsShvat 30, 5777 , 26/02/17
Trump: DNC election was 'rigged' from the outset
Following the election of Tom Perez to chair the DNC, US President Trump tweeted,
"The race for DNC Chairman was, of course, totally 'rigged.' Bernie's guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez!"
Last Briefs