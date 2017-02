12:58 Reported News Briefs Shvat 30, 5777 , 26/02/17 Shvat 30, 5777 , 26/02/17 Circling around the web: Obama pokes fun at Trump in 2011 Read more



At a correspondents' dinner in 2011, then-President Barack Obama makes light of Donald Trump's 'larger than life' attitude. ► ◄ Last Briefs