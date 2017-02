12:19 Reported News Briefs Shvat 30, 5777 , 26/02/17 Shvat 30, 5777 , 26/02/17 Defense Min.: 452 terror victims in 2016 The Defense Ministry recognized 452 victims of terror attacks in 2016. Since 2000, 10,761 terror victims have been recognized.



► ◄ Last Briefs