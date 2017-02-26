16 Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in clashes with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
The clashes occurred a day after rebel forces caught an unmanned aircraft that served international forces in the area.
News BriefsShvat 30, 5777 , 26/02/17
16 Ukraine soldiers wounded in clashes w/ pro-Russians
