16 Ukraine soldiers wounded in clashes w/ pro-Russians 16 Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in clashes with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. The clashes occurred a day after rebel forces caught an unmanned aircraft that served international forces in the area.



