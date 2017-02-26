US President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday, "Congratulations to Thomas Perez, who has just been named Chairman of the DNC. I could not be happier for him, or for the Republican Party!"
Tags:Trump
|
00:10
Reported
News BriefsShvat 30, 5777 , 26/02/17
Trump congratulates new DNC chairman
US President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday, "Congratulations to Thomas Perez, who has just been named Chairman of the DNC. I could not be happier for him, or for the Republican Party!"
Tags:Trump
Related Stories
Last Briefs